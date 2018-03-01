Hand-curated
content suggestions for social media
How to get started
Use The Quuu Scheduler or connect with Buffer or HubSpot to start receiving content suggestions
Select interests
Select from over 500 interest categories to receive suggestions that matter to you and your audience
Choose how many
Choose how many suggestions you'd like to send to your social profiles each day using your preferred scheduler
Full control
Let Quuu add to your schedule each day, or manually approve suggestions yourself
Why Quuu?
Sharing content on social media is a great way to build your following; you can introduce potential customers to your business, or simply amplify your network
We find the very best content by hand-reviewing each and every piece so you don’t have to, freeing up more time for other areas of your business
Plan ahead of time
Effortlessly schedule posts across Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, and Quuu will publish them automatically, in-line with your chosen timetable.
Alongside your Quuu Content Suggestions, your schedule will always be full of amazing posts for your followers
Don't take our word for it
Here's what the world's most successful marketers have to say...
Neil Patel
Founder of CrazyEgg, HelloBar, KissMetrics
"Time is money, right? If you believe this to be true, Quuu is the tool for you. By putting your social media marketing on autopilot, you have more time for other areas of your business. All the while, you can rest easy knowing that your social media strategy is in good hands."
Brian D. Evans
Founder/CEO at @Influencive.
"If you want to supercharge your feed, Quuu is the best way to do that. The hand selected content, chosen by the best content Quuurators in the world, performs extremely well, and takes one more thing off your plate."
Sujan Patel
Founder/CEO of WebProfits and Mailshake
"Quuu is the perfect complement to your existing marketing efforts. Sharing great content helps to increase overall engagement and grow a targeted following."
Aaron Orendorrf
Forbes Top 25 Marketing Influencer
"Quuu and Quuu Promote are the first automation tools that made my jaw drop. During the first month, my Tweet impressions went up 169.4%, mentions 218%, retweets and likes 167%, and link clicks 467.5%. And the only thing I did was push go!"
Free Forever
2 Suggestions across up to 5 interest categories per profile per day
3 Social profiles
10 Scheduled posts per profile
Free
Pro
6 Suggestions across up to 10 interest categories per profile per day
10 Social profiles
Unlimited scheduled posts
Content recycling library
14 day FREE trial
$15 per month
Small Business
6 Suggestions across unlimited interest categories per profile per day
25 Social profiles
Unlimited scheduled posts
Content recycling library
14 day FREE trial
$49 per month